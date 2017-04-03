Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven won the backing of German generic drugmaker Stada's management with a surprise improvement on its previous takeover proposal, valuing the company at about 5.3 billion euros . ** Turkey's Vestel is in talks to buy the television unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, a Vestel official said on Monday, a deal that could be worth a few hundred million dollars and could expand the Turkish firm's global presence.
