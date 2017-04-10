Criticism of Reclaim New York is an attempt to silence it
In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. Michigan state legislators in May 2013 are pushing measures to capture the state's share of hundreds of millions of dollars in annual taxes from Amazon, eBay and other Internet retailers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Wed
|BTWTech
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 6
|Grinnling
|38
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC