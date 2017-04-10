CORE Champions Urge Kids To Pursue Their Passions
The Tusculum View Elementary School Chorus prepares to open the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation's fifth annual CORE Champion Awards Banquet Tuesday. Dr. William R. Gray Roncal, recipient of this year's Outstanding Young Alumni CORE Champion award, is surrounded by Hal Henard Elementary School students during a visit to the school earlier this week to discuss his work as senior research engineer and project manager for the Research and Exploratory Development Department of Johns Hopkins University.
