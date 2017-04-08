Comerica Bank Has $277,000 Position i...

Comerica Bank Has $277,000 Position in Celadon Group, Inc.

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Celadon Group, Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,288 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

