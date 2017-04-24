Comdata Creates Mobile Platform for Transferring Funds

Comdata has introduced Comchek Mobile , a digital platform designed to improve the simplicity, speed, and security of fund transfers between companies and individuals in the trucking industry. Through the Comdata Proprietary Network, Comchek Mobile users can send, receive and access funds through a Comdata Card and a smartphone app working together to simplify payments for driver advances, settlement, lumpers, repairs, and other over-the-road needs.

