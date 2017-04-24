Comdata Creates Mobile Platform for Transferring Funds
Comdata has introduced Comchek Mobile , a digital platform designed to improve the simplicity, speed, and security of fund transfers between companies and individuals in the trucking industry. Through the Comdata Proprietary Network, Comchek Mobile users can send, receive and access funds through a Comdata Card and a smartphone app working together to simplify payments for driver advances, settlement, lumpers, repairs, and other over-the-road needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Heavy Duty Trucking.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck Drivers With Diabetes (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Jeffery Green
|8
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Mon
|braetron
|233
|Cops: 10 pounds of pot wrongly sent to Pennsylv...
|Apr 23
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 22
|Alfred
|297
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 22
|mike
|236
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Apr 21
|midge
|178
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 17
|treetop
|39
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC