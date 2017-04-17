Coalition backs mix of cuts, Permanent Fund restructure
Alaska needs a combination of unpopular actions to fix budget issues, according to Jim Jansen, Co-Chair of the KEEP Alaska Competitive Coalition. Jansen, who is also the board chairman for the trucking company Lynden Inc., spoke to a special joint luncheon of the Kenai and Soldotna Chambers of Commerce Monday, explaining KEEP's mission to "solve Alaska's fiscal crisis now, but don't destroy our resource industries in the process."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Jimmy
|177
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mon
|treetop
|39
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC