Coalition backs mix of cuts, Permanent Fund restructure

Alaska needs a combination of unpopular actions to fix budget issues, according to Jim Jansen, Co-Chair of the KEEP Alaska Competitive Coalition. Jansen, who is also the board chairman for the trucking company Lynden Inc., spoke to a special joint luncheon of the Kenai and Soldotna Chambers of Commerce Monday, explaining KEEP's mission to "solve Alaska's fiscal crisis now, but don't destroy our resource industries in the process."

