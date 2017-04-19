Celadon Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn...
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 19, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Celadon Group Inc. , if they purchased the Company's shares between December 30, 2016 and April 18, 2017, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Tue
|Jimmy
|177
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Apr 17
|treetop
|39
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC