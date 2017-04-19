Celadon Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn...

Celadon Shareholder Alert by Former L...

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until June 19, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Celadon Group Inc. , if they purchased the Company's shares between December 30, 2016 and April 18, 2017, inclusive . This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

