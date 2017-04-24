Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Receives Co...

Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Celadon Group, Inc. has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

