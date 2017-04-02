Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Given Conse...

Celadon Group, Inc. (CGI) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Celadon Group, Inc. has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

