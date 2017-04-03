Celadon Group: A Story That Ends At C...

Celadon Group: A Story That Ends At Chapter 11

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

We believe CGI overstated Q2'17 TBV and LTM profits by an estimated $219m through a series of off-balance sheet transactions and other improper accounting. Improper accounting has a terminal financial condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) 7 hr Grinnling 38
We would like your input on driver turnover! 22 hr Bob 2
local driving jobs Apr 3 Local driving jobs 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Apr 1 DDR 234
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mar 31 Trucker321 294
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Mar 28 Bii 80
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Mar 17 Eugene 2
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC