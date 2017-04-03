California Environmental Advocates Furious Over Legislation Seen as Break for Trucking Industry
The Democratic plan to fix California's roads faces major opposition from environmental and health advocates who are furious about a provision in the legislation that they say would give the trucking industry a significant break from pollution regulations. Intense lobbying of moderate Democrats in recent days casts doubt on whether Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democratic leaders who unveiled SB1 last week will secure the two-thirds majority votes needed in each house to pass the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|11 hr
|Bob
|2
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Tue
|roadfart
|37
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 1
|DDR
|234
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 31
|Trucker321
|294
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 28
|Bii
|80
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC