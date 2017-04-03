California Environmental Advocates Furious Over Legislation Seen as Break for Trucking Industry

The Democratic plan to fix California's roads faces major opposition from environmental and health advocates who are furious about a provision in the legislation that they say would give the trucking industry a significant break from pollution regulations. Intense lobbying of moderate Democrats in recent days casts doubt on whether Gov. Jerry Brown and the Democratic leaders who unveiled SB1 last week will secure the two-thirds majority votes needed in each house to pass the bill.

