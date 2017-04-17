5 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2017
Wall Street expects J B Hunt Transport Services Inc to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion. J B Hunt shares fell 1.13 percent to close at $89.14 on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|18 hr
|treetop
|39
|Stay Awake, Stay Alive
|Apr 12
|Anonymous
|1
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Apr 11
|Cb driver
|235
|US XPRESS , Bad unsafe trainer and falsafying e... (Jan '11)
|Apr 11
|Grace
|8
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Apr 8
|volvodave
|295
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Apr 5
|Bob
|2
|local driving jobs
|Apr 3
|Local driving jobs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC