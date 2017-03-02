You can order Holocaust denial on Amazon

An Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. "Did six million really die "? Is the Holocaust the " hoax of the 20th century" and "the greatest lie ever told"? Are Jews secretly planning for " Satan to crush their enemies"? Holocaust deniers and anti-Semites needn't look further than Amazon to satisfy their search for titles containing these exact words, written by some of the most notorious bigots of recent generations.

