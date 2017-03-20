Wilson Trucking Corporation Closing i...

Wilson Trucking Corporation Closing in Fishersville

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

The layoffs at Wilson Trucking Corporation come as the family-owned company prepares for its sale to a Texas-based business. Central Freight Lines plans to purchase the company by the end of the month, which is when the first wave of employees will be laid off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We would like your input on driver turnover! 15 hr roadscholar88 1
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Sun Joe 289
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Sat Denisedennison71 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 4 John Gary 231
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC