Wilson Trucking Corporation Closing in Fishersville
The layoffs at Wilson Trucking Corporation come as the family-owned company prepares for its sale to a Texas-based business. Central Freight Lines plans to purchase the company by the end of the month, which is when the first wave of employees will be laid off.
