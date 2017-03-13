Wells Fargo Sees FedEx More Likely To Deliver Gains Than UPS

Ahead of earnings next week, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on both shipping giants, FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service, Inc. , although it appears FedEx is more likely to deliver gains. Analysts are bullish on the industry, but see FedEx reaching its destination quicker , after initiating coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and a $215-220 price range.

