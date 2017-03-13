Wells Fargo Sees FedEx More Likely To Deliver Gains Than UPS
Ahead of earnings next week, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on both shipping giants, FedEx Corporation and United Parcel Service, Inc. , although it appears FedEx is more likely to deliver gains. Analysts are bullish on the industry, but see FedEx reaching its destination quicker , after initiating coverage on the company with an Outperform rating and a $215-220 price range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|9 hr
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mon
|joe
|292
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC