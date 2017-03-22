WellDoc, Healthy Trucking Association address diabetes
WellDoc and the Healthy Trucking Association of America announced their partnership to help truckers living with diabetes. Additionally, WellDoc said it will unveil its consumer diabetes health app , BlueStar C, which is designed to aid individuals living with diabetes to manage their chronic condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
