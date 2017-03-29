Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, ...

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Airlines

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Covenant Transportation Group , down about 3% and shares of Celadon Group off about 2.6% on the day.

