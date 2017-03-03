Van Buren-Based USA Truck Expands In Mexico
USA Truck Inc. is expanding their logistics division in Mexico, the company announced in a press release on Friday . USAT Logistics, a division of Van Buren-based USA Truck, established a new facility, USAT Logistics de Mexico, which is located in Celaya, Guanajuato.
