Van Buren-Based USA Truck Expands In ...

Van Buren-Based USA Truck Expands In Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

USA Truck Inc. is expanding their logistics division in Mexico, the company announced in a press release on Friday . USAT Logistics, a division of Van Buren-based USA Truck, established a new facility, USAT Logistics de Mexico, which is located in Celaya, Guanajuato.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We would like your input on driver turnover! 8 hr roadscholar88 1
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Sun Joe 289
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Sat Denisedennison71 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 4 John Gary 231
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC