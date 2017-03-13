USA Truck's Trucking Division President Martin Tewari Resigns in Latest Shakeup
Martin Tewari, the president of the trucking division at USA Truck Inc. , resigned from his job on March 13, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company didn't provide any additional details other than to state that a search is underway for his replacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TruckingTruth website
|Tue
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|joe
|292
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC