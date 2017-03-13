USA Truck's Trucking Division Preside...

USA Truck's Trucking Division President Martin Tewari Resigns in Latest Shakeup

Martin Tewari, the president of the trucking division at USA Truck Inc. , resigned from his job on March 13, according to a company filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company didn't provide any additional details other than to state that a search is underway for his replacement.

