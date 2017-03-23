UPS seeks tax incentives for shipping hub in Arlington with 1,400 jobs
UPS is seeking tax incentives to create a regional shipping hub with up to 1,400 jobs in an industrial warehouse district in southeast Arlington. Under the deal, which will go before the City Council on Tuesday, United Parcel Service would make a $105 million investment and the city would refund 85 percent of taxes assessed against business personal property for seven years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|23 hr
|Pebbles
|36
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Billy
|293
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Roger Vincent
|79
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC