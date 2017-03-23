UPS seeks tax incentives for shipping...

UPS seeks tax incentives for shipping hub in Arlington with 1,400 jobs

UPS is seeking tax incentives to create a regional shipping hub with up to 1,400 jobs in an industrial warehouse district in southeast Arlington. Under the deal, which will go before the City Council on Tuesday, United Parcel Service would make a $105 million investment and the city would refund 85 percent of taxes assessed against business personal property for seven years.

