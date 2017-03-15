UPS Invests More Than $90 Million In ...

UPS Invests More Than $90 Million In Natural Gas Vehicles And Infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

UPS today announced plans to build an additional six compressed natural gas fueling stations and add 390 new CNG tractors and terminal trucks and 50 liquefied natural gas vehicles to its alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet. UPS further cements its leadership in the alternative fuel market while continuing to reduce its environmental footprint with this more than $90 million investment in natural gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TruckingTruth website Tue the real truth 7
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Tue Bottom Slut 35
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mon joe 292
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mar 8 Tony 464
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 7 Here to Help 232
We would like your input on driver turnover! Mar 6 roadscholar88 1
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Mar 4 Denisedennison71 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC