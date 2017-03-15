UPS Invests More Than $90 Million In Natural Gas Vehicles And Infrastructure
UPS today announced plans to build an additional six compressed natural gas fueling stations and add 390 new CNG tractors and terminal trucks and 50 liquefied natural gas vehicles to its alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet. UPS further cements its leadership in the alternative fuel market while continuing to reduce its environmental footprint with this more than $90 million investment in natural gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
