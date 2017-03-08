UPS honors 25 year accident-free drivers
But on Feb. 27, United Parcel Service announced the induction of 23 drivers from Oregon into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for its drivers who have driven 25 years or more accident-free. These drivers were among 1,575 newly admitted this year world-wide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Alex
|291
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC