UPS honors 25 year accident-free drivers

UPS honors 25 year accident-free drivers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Review

But on Feb. 27, United Parcel Service announced the induction of 23 drivers from Oregon into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for its drivers who have driven 25 years or more accident-free. These drivers were among 1,575 newly admitted this year world-wide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Sat Alex 291
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mar 8 Tony 464
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 7 Here to Help 232
We would like your input on driver turnover! Mar 6 roadscholar88 1
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Mar 4 Denisedennison71 1
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC