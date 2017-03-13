UPS Gives Top Brass a Raise Despite M...

UPS Gives Top Brass a Raise Despite Missed Targets

Yesterday

Top executives at United Parcel Service Inc. took home higher compensation in 2016 even as the parcel carrier missed many of its performance targets. The reason? A second pay raise and special stock awards given to senior leaders, including Chief Executive David Abney, toward the end of last year.

