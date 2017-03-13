UPS Gives Top Brass a Raise Despite Missed Targets
Top executives at United Parcel Service Inc. took home higher compensation in 2016 even as the parcel carrier missed many of its performance targets. The reason? A second pay raise and special stock awards given to senior leaders, including Chief Executive David Abney, toward the end of last year.
