UPS Expands China-Europe Rail Service
UPS announced today the addition of six stations to its Preferred full and less-than-container load multimodal rail service between Europe and China. The additional stations will give customers moving goods on the world's largest trade lane more options to reduce supply chain costs and better balance cost/time-in-transit requirements.
