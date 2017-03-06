UPS driver for saving family from burning home
A United Parcel Service driver was honored Thursday for saving a woman and her sons from what could have been a deadly house fire. Sheldon Bonnell, a UPS freight driver for the past 16 years, was on his early morning route May 20 when he spotted the home burning on the Swan Valley Highway near Idaho Falls around 2 a.m. "About two and a half miles from their home, I could see what I thought was a brush fire," Bonnell tells EastIdahoNews.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|13 hr
|Peter
|290
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mon
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Feb 26
|Macy
|81
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC