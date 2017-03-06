UPS driver for saving family from bur...

UPS driver for saving family from burning home

A United Parcel Service driver was honored Thursday for saving a woman and her sons from what could have been a deadly house fire. Sheldon Bonnell, a UPS freight driver for the past 16 years, was on his early morning route May 20 when he spotted the home burning on the Swan Valley Highway near Idaho Falls around 2 a.m. "About two and a half miles from their home, I could see what I thought was a brush fire," Bonnell tells EastIdahoNews.com.

