United Parcel Service Makes A Good Di...

United Parcel Service Makes A Good Dividend Pick

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

United Parcel Service , better known as UPS, looks like it could be a very attractive dividend stock and one we are considering for our dividend portfolio. The stock currently sports a healthy 3.12% dividend yield and trades at only 16 times forward earnings .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Fri Pebbles 36
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Thu Billy 293
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Mar 22 Roger Vincent 79
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Mar 17 Eugene 2
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Mar 17 Eugene 176
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Mar 16 KingTone 111
TruckingTruth website Mar 14 the real truth 7
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC