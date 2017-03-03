United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Sta...

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Political

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,009 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) 5 hr John Gary 231
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) 8 hr ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Feb 26 Lonnie 110
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Feb 22 ArtKW2013 288
Truck financing Feb 17 jseaver 1
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC