United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc
On 03/15/2017 close, United Parcel Service, Inc. gained 0.85% to reach at the trading price of $107.74 as it is set to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27, 2017. The institutional investor owned 158,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Fri
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Fri
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Thu
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|joe
|292
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC