United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Menta Capital LLC
Menta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,266 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|5 hr
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Tue
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|joe
|292
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Mar 8
|Tony
|464
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC