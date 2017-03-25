United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "United Parcel Service shares gained only 0.22% in the last one year, significantly underperforming the Zacks Transportation-Air Freight industry that recorded a 6% increase in the period. Shares of United Parcel have lagged those of rival FedEx, which have appreciated 16.3% in the same time span.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.