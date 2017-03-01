United Parcel Service employees honor...

United Parcel Service employees honored after 30 years of delivery service

Standing by his collection of uniforms he has worn during his career, Donel Deweese points out how they have changed. Altus natives Donnie Paul and Donel Deweese are retiring from the United Parcel Service or UPS after three decades of experience making deliveries and just as many stories about the ups and downs of the daily routine of a UPS worker.

