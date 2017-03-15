United Nations experts find Israel gu...

United Nations experts find Israel guilty of committing 'crime of apartheid'

A United Nations agency published a report today accusing Israel of inflicting an "apartheid regime" based on racial discrimination against the Palestinian people. "Available evidence establishes beyond reasonable doubt that Israel is guilty of policies and practices that constitute the crime of apartheid as legally defined in instruments of global law".

