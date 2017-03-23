Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases...

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 6,959 United Parcel Service, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) 3 hr Billy 293
U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08) Wed Roger Vincent 79
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA Mar 17 Eugene 2
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) Mar 17 Eugene 176
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) Mar 16 KingTone 111
TruckingTruth website Mar 14 the real truth 7
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Mar 14 Bottom Slut 35
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC