Trump toots horn of Mack truck at Whi...

Trump toots horn of Mack truck at White House

16 hrs ago

President Trump toots the horn of a semi truck on the lawn of the White House, living every child's road trip dreams. pic.twitter.com/Z8AghxmJWF President Trump on Thursday tooted the horn of a Mack truck as he welcomed truckers to the White House.

Chicago, IL

