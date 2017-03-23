TruckThat LLC Announces Documentary and App Release

TruckThat debuted at the Mid-America Trucking Show in 2016 with a goal of giving professional drivers a way to call "BS" on everything that sucks in the trucking industry. Armed with a t-shirt shooting air cannon, a 5-ton, 6-by-6-foot army truck and two dozen kegs of beer, industry veterans launched a community that would grow to well over 100,000 in under a year.

