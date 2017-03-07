Trucking Industry Moves Toward Head-On Labor Collision
Truck drivers have requested the National Labor Relations Board look into a series of complaints from drivers claiming they were victims of workplace retaliation from employers. The drivers assert their employers have used retaliatory tactics in response to their efforts to collectively bargain and improve their working conditions.
