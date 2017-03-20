Trucking group working on retaining, attracting women to the industry
The P.E.I. Trucking Sector Council is hosting a dinner Thursday night to come up with ideas on how to attract more women to work in the trucking industry. For Brian Oulton, encouraging women to enter the trucking industry on P.E.I. is about more than "filling seats," it's also about getting new perspectives.
