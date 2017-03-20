Trucking conditions to get better from here: FTR
Trucking conditions in the US remained unchanged in January, but will improve later this year, according to the latest FTR Trucking Conditions Index. The January reading of 2.7 was virtually unchanged from December, but FTR is projecting the month to be the low point for trucking conditions ahead of an expected bounce as the year progresses.
