TravelCenters of America/Petro names 2017 Citizen Driver Award winners

TravelCenters of America , operator of the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands, has named its fourth annual Citizen Driver honorees during the Citizen Driver luncheon ceremony at the 2017 Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky, last month. TravelCenters launched the Citizen Driver program in the spring of 2013 in an effort to honor the many great, hardworking professional truck drivers that keep the nation's economy going.

