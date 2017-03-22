Three ways to get more millennials working for you
The trucking industry needs to change its approach drastically if it wants to attract new blood, a group of career and guidance counsellors told the audience at the Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario's second annual conference on Feb. 16. It's no secret the trucking world has an image issue, and that's what the TTSAO wanted to touch on during this panel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|Roger Vincent
|79
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|joe
|292
