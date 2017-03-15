The Wall Street Journal: Amazon plans to launch air freight service for Chinese sellers
Amazon.com Inc. has developed a business to handle shipments for its sellers by land and by sea-and soon by air. The Seattle-based retail giant is planning to offer its sellers in China the ability to fly their goods internationally as air cargo, according to an Amazon Logistics site.
