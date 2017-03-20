The Sands Bethlehem Deal: Likely A Po...

The Sands Bethlehem Deal: Likely A Positive For Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, MGM Properties

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Most of the time when a company sells an asset to another company, the market rewards the perceived "winner" of the deal and punishes the loser. On rare occasion, the market will see a transaction as a win-win for both parties involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We would like your input on driver turnover! 15 hr roadscholar88 1
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Sun Joe 289
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Sat Denisedennison71 1
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 4 John Gary 231
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08) Feb 26 Macy 81
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC