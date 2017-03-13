The 2017 NTEA Work Truck Show: Day 1

Wilfried Achenbach, senior vice president of engineering and technology for Daimler Trucks North America , gave thekeynote speech at the Green Truck Summit, noting that "we are living in a time of change; a time in which the trucking industry is changing at an extremely rapid pace." Carlton Rose, president of global fleet management and engineering at United Parcel Service, noted that one of the things Big Brown has learned from its long experience working with alternative fuels is that "no challenge is insurmountable; but it takes time to overcome them."

