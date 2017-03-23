Swift Transportation Company Updates ...

Swift Transportation Company Updates E-Discovery Processes to Better Serve the Entire Organization

ExterroA Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced Swift Transportation Company "Swift" is currently leveraging Exterro software to improve and update their legal and compliance processes . Swift's Legal Department centers on a philosophy of constant improvement in order to serve the business as a whole, and they saw the incorporation of technology to automate legal and e-discovery tasks as the logical next step in the evolution of their team.

