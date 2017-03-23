Swift Transportation Company Updates E-Discovery Processes to Better Serve the Entire Organization
ExterroA Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced Swift Transportation Company "Swift" is currently leveraging Exterro software to improve and update their legal and compliance processes . Swift's Legal Department centers on a philosophy of constant improvement in order to serve the business as a whole, and they saw the incorporation of technology to automate legal and e-discovery tasks as the logical next step in the evolution of their team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|Billy
|293
|U.S. Express - good; bad; ugly (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Roger Vincent
|79
|worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|2
|Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11)
|Mar 17
|Eugene
|176
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Mar 16
|KingTone
|111
|TruckingTruth website
|Mar 14
|the real truth
|7
|Homosexual truckers (Apr '08)
|Mar 14
|Bottom Slut
|35
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC