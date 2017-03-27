Strauss Coffee buys TPG stake for $27...

Strauss Coffee buys TPG stake for $279 mln

Strauss Coffee to buy TPG's Holding for a 257 Million. The Transaction is Expected to be Accretive Strauss Group Ltd. announced today that its subsidiary Strauss Coffee B.V. has acquired the entire holding of Robusta CoA peratif, held by TPG Capital, in Strauss Coffee, resulting in Strauss Group regaining full ownership of Strauss Coffee.

