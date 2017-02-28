State Street Corp Has $154,662,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line
State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802,743 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Will
|232
|Swift Transportation Inc. Did me wrong & now th... (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Macy
|81
|How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10)
|Sun
|Lonnie
|110
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Sammy
|227
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Feb 26
|Big John
|23
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Feb 22
|ArtKW2013
|288
|Truck financing
|Feb 17
|jseaver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC