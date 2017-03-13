SmartTruck expands national sales team

SmartTruck announced the appointment of John Brown as vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, Brown will lead the company's drive to establish and maintain its position as the trucking industry's innovative leader in fuel-saving aerodynamic systems.

