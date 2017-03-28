Seaport Global Securities Comments on...

Seaport Global Securities Comments on Forward Air Co.a s Q1 2017 Earnings

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Forward Air in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

