Records committee releases some detai...

Records committee releases some details of Amazon tax deal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. The Utah State Records Committee granted part of an appeal requesting information about the tax agreement reached between Amazon and the state tax commission, how the arrangement was made and whether incentives were offered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
worst company in CALGARY AB CANADA 13 hr Eugene 2
Bad Trucking Companies (Dec '11) 13 hr Eugene 176
How to get a job as a Felony Truck Driver (Jan '10) 17 hr KingTone 111
TruckingTruth website Tue the real truth 7
Homosexual truckers (Apr '08) Mar 14 Bottom Slut 35
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Mar 13 joe 292
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Mar 8 Tony 464
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC