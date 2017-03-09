Recent Research Analysts' Ratings Upd...

Recent Research Analysts' Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service in the last few weeks: 3/7/2017 - United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "United Parcel Service shares gained only 5.47% in the last one year, significantly underperforming the Zacks Transportation-Air Freight industry that recorded a 15.4% increase in the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trucking Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
volvo d16 problems (Jul '07) Wed Tony 464
Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11) Tue Peter 290
schneider national sucks (Jun '10) Mar 7 Here to Help 232
We would like your input on driver turnover! Mar 6 roadscholar88 1
Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse Mar 4 Denisedennison71 1
Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09) Mar 4 ComeOn 24
What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10) Feb 28 Will 232
See all Trucking Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Trucking Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC