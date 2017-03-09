Recent Research Analysts' Ratings Updates for United Parcel Service
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service in the last few weeks: 3/7/2017 - United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "United Parcel Service shares gained only 5.47% in the last one year, significantly underperforming the Zacks Transportation-Air Freight industry that recorded a 15.4% increase in the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Trucking Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|volvo d16 problems (Jul '07)
|Wed
|Tony
|464
|Volvo D13 Problems (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Peter
|290
|schneider national sucks (Jun '10)
|Mar 7
|Here to Help
|232
|We would like your input on driver turnover!
|Mar 6
|roadscholar88
|1
|Kwt680 cigaret lighter fuse
|Mar 4
|Denisedennison71
|1
|Mercer Layoffs (Mar '09)
|Mar 4
|ComeOn
|24
|What companies will hire Felony Truck Drivers (Aug '10)
|Feb 28
|Will
|232
Find what you want!
Search Trucking Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC